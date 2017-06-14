Ft. Knox renames and reflags brigade for Flag Day

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - As the U.S. Army celebrates its 242nd birthday and Flag Day, a brigade at Ft. Knox rolled the celebrations into one.

June 14 was also a time for the former U.S. Army Accessions Support Brigade to formally announce its new name and colors. Now known as the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade, the team travels across the nation, serving as the first contact between the Army and the public.



The brigade includes the Golden Knights, a team of parachuters that guarantees to wow the crowd. As the Golden Knights descended from the sky flying the American Flag and the old Brigade flag for one last time, the crowd watched from below.

“We're a draw for people to come and find out about the Army, to see if it is something they want to think about or talk to somebody else about," said Colonel Janet Holliday, the brigade commander.

Holliday said the new name better matches their mission. She says they strive to make a big difference in the lives of those they meet in the public.



"They go away and they think about it and they talk to their parents you know," Holliday said. "They may join, they may not, we just hope to help plant the seed to get people to think about the Army."



The new colors aren't so different from the old ones. It simply bears the new name of the brigade. The old colors will be preserved in the Center for Military History in Washington D.C.



