Victim of deadly crash on Poplar Level Road identified

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly crash on Poplar Level Road has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said William Malin, 36, of Louisville, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries in the crash in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road at Shady Vista Drive late Monday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

