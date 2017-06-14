The Latest: UPS driver says he saw co-worker get shot

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A UPS driver said a gunman opened fire as drivers and managers were assembling for a morning meeting in San Francisco and that he saw a co-worker get shot.

Marvin Calderon told San Francisco Bay Area news station KNTV that he heard five to six gunshots and that he recognized the gunman as a fellow employee, but he did not know him personally.

Calderon said he saw someone get shot in the head and he said he believed all the victims were drivers.

He said he ran away as fast as he could.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin said four people are dead, including the gunman, who shot himself when confronted by police.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities say the shooter who opened fire at a San Francisco UPS warehouse was armed with an assault pistol when police found him.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters that officers found wounded victims and brought them to safety Wednesday. When they found the gunman, he put the weapon to his head and shot himself.

Three people were killed as well as the shooter. Two others were wounded.

___

11:40 a.m.

Authorities say a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin says at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday. He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.

___

This item has been corrected to show that Toney Chaplin is San Francisco assistant police chief.

___

11:10 a.m.

A man who lives across the street from a San Francisco UPS warehouse where a gunman opened fire says he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.

Raymond Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, said he looked out his apartment window Wednesday to see a group of UPS workers fleeing the building and shouting.

He says another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.

Deng says he "saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings."

___

10:45 a.m.

A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter" after gunfire at a sprawling San Francisco package delivery warehouse.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim says he brought cars inside and shut the gate Wednesday. He reopened after he saw police had blocked off an area around the UPS building, which is about a block from his shop.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

No one immediately had details on the conditions of those injured.

San Francisco police are inside the UPS warehouse searching for additional victims and witnesses.

___

10:20 a.m.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.

___

10:05 a.m.

A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.

Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

___

9:55 a.m.

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

