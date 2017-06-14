Local bourbon enthusiasts celebrate National Bourbon Day

A number of master distillers and chefs will be attending Bourbon & Beyond in September. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eager partnership between Wave 3 News and the upcoming Bourbon and Beyond festival is a likely way to celebrate National Bourbon Day.

Two well-known bourbon enthusiasts visited Wave 3 News Studios on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion in a unique way. A distinct aroma provided just the right mood to remind everyone why Kentucky is the greatest state to learn the unique history behind bourbon. The pair also stressed how the bourbon industry's economic commitment is a vital role in the state's growth.

Wall Street Journal bestselling author and bourbon authority Fred Minnick stopped by the studio, and covered whiskey in every possible way. He came with his popular books, including: Bourbon Curious: A Simple Tasting Guide for the Savvy Drinker, Whiskey Women: The Untold Story of How Women Saved Bourbon, and Scotch & Irish Whiskey and Bourbon: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American Whiskey Rum Curious.

Minnick, Bourbon & Beyond's resident expert, will be at The Big Bourbon Bar during the September event to offer casual bourbon classes, host conversations with other personalities and introduce up-and-coming bourbon distilleries. Those distilleries include Bluegrass Distillers, Boone County, Hartfield & Co., Jeptha Creed, Limestone Branch, MB Roland and New Riff.

Bourbon & Beyond festival is scheduled for September 23 & 24. It's a perfect blend of bourbon, food and music. In addition, the event will host concerts, workshops and culinary demonstrations, all of which will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Fund. Master distillers will also be attending.

Chef Anthony Lamas, from Seviche, also joined the National Bourbon Day celebration by making Tuna Old-Fashion with bourbon soy ginger broth. He tossed tuna in bourbon barrel soy, and combined it with ginger, chile pepper, and orange in a rocks glass. He then drizzled bourbon soy broth on top, and decorated it with pineapple-ginger salsa, radish and jalapeno.

This is just one of many demonstrations Chef Lamas will be performing at Bourbon & Beyond. Lamas has been featured on The Food Network, Southern Living and Bon Appetite magazines. He is also a three-time James Beard Foundation semi-finalist, and author of Southern Heat: New Southern Cooking Latin Style.

Seviche, located in the heart of the Highlands at 1538 Bardstown Road, offers a unique dining experience and a laid back atmosphere. The changing menu features local ingredients, and focuses on sustainable seafood.

Wave 3 News is giving away several great prizes in the next couple of months, leading up to the Bourbon and Beyond festival. This includes a VIP package to the festival.

The first giveaway is two tickets to the festival, plus a gift card to Seviche restaurant on Bardstown Road. The winner will be announced on June 21 at Noon.

