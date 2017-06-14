Lonzo Ball pokes fun at his father in new commercial

Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball pokes fun at his dad's outspoken nature in a commercial released in advance of Father's Day and next week's NBA Draft.
The Foot Locker commercial begins with likely lottery picks Jonathan Isaac, De'Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum discussing examples of how their dads have supported them. Then it shows Ball saying "of course there's that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches."
Later in the commercial, Ball references LaVar Ball's debates with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and proclamations that Lonzo already is better than 2014-15 and 2015-6 NBA MVP Stephen Curry.
Ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the June 22 draft in Brooklyn, New York.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault caseMore >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault caseMore >>
E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelvesMore >>
E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelvesMore >>
President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilledMore >>
Criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller used to be off limitsMore >>
Criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller used to be off limitsMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>