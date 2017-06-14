4 Kentucky National Guard soldiers charged in sexual assault case

MURRAY, KY (WAVE) - A sexual assault investigation in Calloway County led to the arrests of four Kentucky National Guard soldiers.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said troopers responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital about 10 a.m. on June 3 on a report of a sexual assault. All four suspects were taken into custody the same day.

A preliminary KSP investigation determined the victim was provided with alcohol and then sexually assaulted by the four suspects.

Troopers said the suspects were in Calloway County in preparation for a weekend deployment.

They are identified and charged as follows:

Austin L. Dennis, 21, of Munfordville, Kentucky; charged with second-degree sodomy

Jacob F. Ruth, 22, of Munfordville, Kentucky; charged with second-degree sodomy

Anthony R. Tubolino, 25, of Auburn, Kentucky; charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor

Tyler A. Hart, 19, of Bowling Green; charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy

Anyone with information about this case should call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555. Citizens also may report tips anonymously through the free KSP mobile app.

