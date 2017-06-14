4 KY National Guard soldiers arrested for sexual assault - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

4 KY National Guard soldiers arrested for sexual assault

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Four soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard face charges in Calloway County after a sexual assault investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

Investigators said the victim was given alcohol and was then sexually assaulted by four men.

  • Anthony Tubolino, 25, of Auburn, Ky.; charged with second degree rape, second degree sodomy, and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor
  • Tyler Hart, 19, of Bowling Green, Ky.; charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy
  • Austin Dennis, 21, of Munfordville, Ky.; charged with second degree sodomy
  • Jacob Ruth, 22, of Munfordville, Ky.; charged with second degree sodomy.

All four men were reportedly in Calloway County in preparation for a weekend deployment.

