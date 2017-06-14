4 KY National Guard soldiers arrested for sexual assault

Four soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard face charges in Calloway County after a sexual assault investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3.

Investigators said the victim was given alcohol and was then sexually assaulted by four men.

Anthony Tubolino, 25, of Auburn, Ky.; charged with second degree rape, second degree sodomy, and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor

Tyler Hart, 19, of Bowling Green, Ky.; charged with first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy

Austin Dennis, 21, of Munfordville, Ky.; charged with second degree sodomy

Jacob Ruth, 22, of Munfordville, Ky.; charged with second degree sodomy.

All four men were reportedly in Calloway County in preparation for a weekend deployment.

