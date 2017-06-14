Man indicted for attempted murder by Henderson Co. grand jury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man indicted for attempted murder by Henderson Co. grand jury

A Henderson County grand jury indicted a man on attempted murder charges.

Police say 29-year-old Antony Thompson shot 18-year-old Rashaud Harvey in the chest on Adams Street in April.

Police say Harvey was in a car with another man when Thompson opened fire at close range with an assault rifle.

Thompson is due back in court later next week.

