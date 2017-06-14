Man shot in ankle after argument near NYC's Barclay Center

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a man has been shot in the ankle near the Barclays Center in New York City after an argument.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a shopping center across the street from the Brooklyn arena, where the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the NHL's New York Islanders play and the site of concerts and other events.

Police were searching for two men involved in the altercation. No one else was injured.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

