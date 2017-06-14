Dan Johnson apologizes to council colleague, vows to 'maintain personal boundaries'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled Councilman Dan Johnson wrote a letter of apology to Councilwoman Jessica Green on Wednesday.

Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment, including one by Green that he grabbed her buttock, squeezed it and then continued to whisper in her ear and laugh. She said the incident happened prior to a press conference with Mayor Greg Fischer.

He began the short letter by saying, "I am so sorry you felt I improperly touched you inappropriately on purpose and that you thought I was laughing when I said it was not on purpose."

Later in the letter, Johnson wrote, "I could not see where my hand was as we prepared to take the photo."

An aide to Councilwoman Angela Leet also filed a complaint recently.

"According to the legislative assistant, he lost his pants one or two times while in the parking lot around her and led to her feeling uncomfortable," Minority Caucus Director Stephen Haag said.

Apparently, Johnson's bare buttocks were exposed in the incident last year.

"By itself it didn't rise to the level of maybe concern," Haag said. "But with some of the allegations that have come up in the last few days, prompted her to want to come forward also."

Johnson recently denied the harassment claims to WAVE 3 News, saying they were "all untrue." He even tweeted that Green touched him first, that he was harassed, but later removed that tweet.

