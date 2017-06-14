Barber shop owner shot on the job returns to work

Owner Mark Wilson was shot in the leg on Monday. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A barber shop owner is back to work after he was shot on the job.

The shooting happened Monday in the parking lot of Mark's Barber and Style on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

Owner Mark Wilson said the shooter has been in the shop before for a haircut, but he wasn't a regular. He said he feels fortunate there weren't more serious injuries after multiple rounds were fired.

“Kidney stones hurt worse than gunshots if you're shot like this,” Wilson said.

Not much phases Wilson. He was back at work Wednesday, after he was shot in the leg two days ago.

“Every time I sit down I get stiff, or if I lay down I get stiff," Wilson said. "So I just stretch it back out and that's when it gives me a little bit of pain, but I'm alright."

Monday afternoon, shop employee Bobby Dunn said a man was under the influence of something, when they got in an argument.

“He talked bad to me and cussed at me," Dunn said. "I talked bad to him and cussed at him."

When a gun came out, Wilson tried to intervene.

“I stepped in between them and told him to put his gun back up,” Wilson said.



Dunn said the man fired three shots at him and missed.



“That's when he shot me - when I was coming back through the door,” Wilson said.



Police say the shooter, later identified as Raymond Stovall, took off.



“Nobody fights anymore. They just want to shoot you,” Dunn said.



After a short chase toward Louisville on the Clark Memorial Bridge, Stovall was arrested. It's been the talk of the barber shop ever since.

“I thought 'what in the world is going on down there',” customer Michael Sheegog said.

Coworkers and customers were thrilled to see Wilson back, cutting hair and cutting up.

“If I would have got shot in the big toe, it would have killed me,” laughed Wilson.

All jokes aside, Wilson said he's grateful knowing it could have been so much worse.

“My main thing is to protect my people that work here,” Wilson said. “These people, these barbers are like family. They are my people.”

Stovall is currently being held at Metro Corrections, but he will eventually be brought back to Clark County to face numerous charges. The Clark County Prosecutor is reviewing the case.

