Missing 16-year-old returned home safe

Darius Reeves (Source: LMPD) Darius Reeves (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Louisville Metro Police have canceled an Operation Return Home alert for a 16-year-old. 

Darius Reeves went missing last Saturday, according to LMPD. 

Reeves was located on Friday and returned home to family, LMPD said.

