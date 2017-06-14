Missing 16-year-old returned home safe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have canceled an Operation Return Home alert for a 16-year-old.

Darius Reeves went missing last Saturday, according to LMPD.

Reeves was located on Friday and returned home to family, LMPD said.

