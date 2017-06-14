Operation Return Home issued for missing 16-year-old

A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
Reeves is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Reeves is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Paul told MSNBC he was in a "lucky spot" at the ball field - the batting cage - when the shooting began.More >>
Paul told MSNBC he was in a "lucky spot" at the ball field - the batting cage - when the shooting began.More >>
Owner Mark Wilson said the shooter has been in the shop before for a haircut, but he wasn't a regular.More >>
Owner Mark Wilson said the shooter has been in the shop before for a haircut, but he wasn't a regular.More >>