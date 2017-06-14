Operation Return Home issued for missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing 16-year-old.

Darius Reeves has been missing since Saturday according to LMPD.

Reeves is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'4" and 160 pounds.

The Operation Return Home alert confirmed he was missing from LeSabre Drive and that Reeves had indicated to family members that he may hurt himself.

Anyone with information about Reeves' whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 574-5673.

