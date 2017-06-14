Homeless pair arrested, accused of shooting heroin in someone's treehouse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were arrested after officers said they were shooting heroin in a treehouse on somebody else's property.

Shively officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Hillview Avenue on Tuesday morning. That's where they said Sheba Ashby and Harry Pryor were "living in the backyard of this property unlawfully in a tree house and had already been warned by officers several times to stay off the property," according to the arrest report.

The report also said both Ashby and Pryor had blood running down their hands after having just injected themselves with heroin.

Pryor told officers he had just recently been kicked out of a home down the block, and he needed a place to stay.

The arrest report also said that when Ashby was looking through her purse for her driver's license, used needles, several tourniquets and spoons also fell out of her purse.

Both suspects have been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing; Ashby also faces 19 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

