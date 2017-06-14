Gov. Bevin signs 'Leeper Act' in Paducah, KY

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed the "Leeper Act" on Wednesday, June 14.

Bevin was the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce in Paducah, Kentucky where he joined state and local officials to sign the recently enacted Senate Bill 11.

The legislation, known as the "Leeper Act," lifts Kentucky's 33-year-old moratorium on nuclear power plant construction.

McCracken County is home to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which produced enriched uranium from 1954 until 2013 and employed more than 1,000 residents at its peak.

