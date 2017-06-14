New smoking ordinance affects Handy Festival goers

Thousands of people are expected to attend, and there are some things you should be aware of if you plan to come down (WFIE)

After Henderson City Commissioners tightened smoking rules to include e-cigarettes, festival goers during this week's Handy Fest will see some changes.



The City of Henderson passed a new law banning people from vaping electronic cigarettes and smoking from 15-feet of any city parks, like at Riverfront water park.

"It's gonna be really hard for us to police it, so we're asking people to police themselves, and say, be careful, quit smoking around your neighbors if they complain, you know, move away. That's how we did it this year," Kenny Perkins, the festival chairman said.

The event will continue for the rest of the week until Saturday night.

