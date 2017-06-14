Aurora, KY woman bitten twice by copperhead snake, hospitalized

Harnell says snakes usually hang out in cool places where they can hide, like wood piles or under rocks. (Source: Raycom)

A Kentucky woman is at home recovering, after being bit not once, but twice by a copperhead this week. (Source: Viewer)

A Kentucky woman is at home recovering, after being bitten not once, but twice by a copperhead this week.

She got the bite a couple of days ago on a driveway in Aurora, Kentucky.

She described the pain in a Facebook post as "excruciating," and the bites caused her to temporarily lose her ability to walk.

Chris Horrell with Bug Zero said snakes don't look for humans, but if they are startled they will react.

"The less hiding spots that are on the outside of your home - the better chance you won't have snakes. And, secondarily, is getting rid of food sources. Like a food source being mice. The less mice you have around your house., and your home, the less likelihood of having snakes," Horrell said.

Horrell said snakes usually hang out in cool places where they can hide, like wood piles or under rocks.

So if you are clearing out your yard or garage, it is important to take extra caution.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.