Maker's Mark releasing limited edition father and son bottles

The limited edition bottles will be sold at the distillery starting June 16. (Source: Maker's Mark)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Maker's Mark is releasing a limited-edition bottle pair, just in time for Father's Day.

The whisky company has a long-standing history of family leadership - with Bill Samuels Sr. passing the presidency down to Bill Samuels Jr. in 1975. Samuels Jr. retired in 2011, leaving his son Rob Samuels as the head of the brand.

The father and son bottles will be filled with whisky from the last three barrels laid down on Bill Samuels Jr.'s last day in 2011, and the first three barrels from Rob Samuels' tenure starting the next day, according to Maker's Mark.

The whisky company said that each bottle will be a single-barrel offering, to symbolize the brand's consistency from barrel to barrel, and generation to generation.

The 375ml bottles will be packaged together, and sold at the distillery starting on June 16. They will cost $150, according to Maker's Mark.

