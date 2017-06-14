LMPD expects more security requests following Alexandria shooting

The FBI is seeking information about the shooter. If you have a tip, call 1-800-CALL-FBI. (Source: FBI)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Alexandria shooting may impact security for visiting dignitaries in Louisville. Local security professionals are taking a closer look at how elected officials and VIPs are protected while visiting the city.

Lieutenant Gary Burman, the head of LMPD's dignitary protection team, compared the shooting in Washington to the attack on Congresswoman Gabby Gifford in 2011 which resulted in more local requests for security. Burman's team is tasked with protecting high-profile visitors to the city such as the President and the Dalai Lama. Burman expects the department will see an increase again in requests for security after this shooting.

"It's possible," Burman said. "We had a meeting after (the Gifford) shooting with the Capitol Police and the Capitol Police told us if they're not leadership, then the protection is pretty much up to us."

Only ten members of Congress have full-time security, covering the five leaders of both the House and the Senate. Within hours of the Washington shooting, Senator Rand Paul's office contacted the LMPD which is responsible for protecting him in Louisville.

"And they just wanted to let me know what was going on, how much they appreciated our help," Burman said.

Visiting members of Congress are likely to see very little change in the approach to their security and the techniques used by LMPD, Lt. Burman said.

"We always plan for the worst, hope for the best," Burman explained. "Anytime someone is in town requesting our assistance, we are happy to do so. We just assume anything can happen at any time so we're always planning for that. So, it really won't change the way we operate because we always operate at the top level as it is."

As majority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell is the only member of Kentucky’s congressional delegation with full time security. Even so, Lt. Burman anticipates the LMPD will be asked to provide support when he is in town.

