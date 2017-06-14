Cards and Aggies Prepare for College World Series

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Before head coach, Dan McDonnell arrived on campus, U of L had never been to the college world series. On Thursday the baseball team will board a plane headed to Omaha for the fourth time in school history. The Cards haven't won a game in Omaha since that first trip to the C-W-S back in '07. A losing streak they would like to snap. " When I think back on some of the losses, other teams played better than us. They pitched better than us. They made some phenomenal plays against us," said McDonnell. "The preparation and work that we've put in all year leads up to this. It's an exciting time, and we're excited to go there. We're not just going there to go. We're going there to win," said third baseman, Drew Eillis.

U of L will start play in the College World Series on Sunday at two o'clock against Texas A&M. The Aggies made it to Omaha by sweeping Davidson in the Super Regional. This is the sixth trip in school history to Omaha for Texas A&M. For relief pitcher, Mitchell Kilkenny, the fact that they're playing on the sport's biggest stage hasn't quite sunk in yet," said Kilkenny.

