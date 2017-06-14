Ballard's Adell Excited About Being Drafted

NEW YORK, NY (WAVE) Monday night was a huge night for former Ballard star, Jordon Adell. The graduating senior was picked 10th by the Anaheim Angels in the major league baseball draft. A dream come true for the son of a college football player. Jo says he's ready to show what he can do. "This is unbelievable. I'm just really blessed to be in this situation and be here with my parents, and to have this full experience. I can't wait to get out to LA and meet up with those guys. The fan base is crazy. My big thing coming into this, I just wanted to be somewhere where I'm wanted, and that's what I feel with this organization," Adell told MLB Network.



