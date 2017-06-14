Public forum addresses financial future of KFC Yum! Center

Arena Authority chairman, Scott Cox, addressed the future of the KFC Yum! Center at the forum. (Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An open forum was hosted by Louisville Forum on Wednesday, centered on the financial future of the KFC Yum! Center.

The public discussion mainly addressed changes in the works to shore up the financing to pay for the arena.

A new plan, House Bill 330, stretches interest payments to 35 years, up from 20, with a modified special tax zone around the arena.

Leases for the University of Louisville men's and women's basketball teams are also being reworked.

"When we get that accomplished, which I think we will in about a month, then we'll be meeting with the Mayor's office and Metro Council about amending the ordinance and lengthening it by 30 years," Louisville Arena Authority chairman Scott Cox said.

One of the points being worked out is flexibility of dates, so large music acts can freely be booked to perform at the arena.

