Bon Air businesses see a renaissance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Take a drive down Bardstown Road near the Watterson ramp and you'll notice things look different. There's a new Costco and Chick-fil-a about to open.

All the business is something people living in Bon Air were hungry for.

"The residents feel better and I feel better," Councilman Pat Mulvihill said. He explained the development has spurred a resurgence.

"The Starbucks is fairly new," Mulvihill said. "The car wash… I got my car washed today."

The two major problems the area faced came in the form of hotels; these were considered hotbeds for drugs and crime. First, there was America's Best which is being gutted and transformed into a Wingate Hotel.

Then there was the Economy Inn, renamed Budgetel Inn & Suites under its new franchise.

"Two years ago, of course, I don't feel as good," Tony Yaldo, one of the owners, said. "But now I do."

Yaldo said they've spent $1.5 million to remodel the rooms, including adding security cameras. Stricter policies are now enforced, like requiring a license to rent a room. He said the new businesses have helped him too.

"It brings better clientele here, better for business," he said. "It's the best thing that ever happened."

Home prices show the results. They've gone up by 4% in the last 12 months according to Cheryl Johnson, a broker with Keller Williams Realty. She said realtors are having good luck selling them.

"There've been some improvements but there's always room for additional improvements," Johnson said.

Mulvihill said that the calls for service at the Budgetel have gone down, but there still have been arrests.

He hopes the hotel continues to find ways to keep the trouble out.

