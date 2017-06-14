Homeless pair found living in neighbor’s treehouse, shooting heroin

The home on Hillview Avenue where the pair was discovered has been vacant for years. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – When El'Viva Murphy walked out of her backyard on Saturday, she saw two people in a treehouse behind a next door home.

What made it particularly odd was that the home on Hillview Avenue has been vacant for years.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Homeless pair arrested, accused of shooting heroin in someone's treehouse

"When I noticed it, I was like, ‘Oh wow, they've done started moving in and staying there,' and they had screen doors up,” Murphy said. “I was like ‘Oh no, we have to stop this immediately’."

Murphy called Shively Police, who said they would deal with the problem.

"They said they were going to stop it and they have not let up," she said.

Three days later, and after multiple warnings, police arrested Sheba Ashby and Harry Pryor for having 10 used hypodermic needles, along with turn kits and heroin residue. They were also found to be living in the treehouse illegally.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD asking for help finding suspects accused of robbing elderly victims

+ Barber shop owner shot on the job returns to work

+ LMPD expects more security requests following Alexandria shooting

"I walked out there one day and the girl was like, ‘How are you doing,' like she was really my neighbor,” Murphy said. “I was like ‘Whoa, okay. We have to do something about this’."

The report also said both Ashby and Pryor had blood running down their hands after having just injected themselves with heroin.

Murphy said she was particularly disturbed since she has a young son.

“We have children running around, children that play,” she said. “I've been finding needles all around here. I've found them in my yard."

Pryor told officers he had just recently been kicked out of a home down the block, and he needed a place to stay.

Both suspects have been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing; Ashby also faces 19 counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

"I hope that it does stop all this stuff,” Murphy said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.