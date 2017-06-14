Damage to substation causes power outage in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 6,000 New Albany residents are without power after a substation failure Wednesday night.

A Duke spokesperson confirmed that a substation suffered some sort of damage which led to its failure and the power outage shortly after 8 p.m.

Duke representatives said they are working to restore and reroute power.

The affected area is near East 8th Street and Highway 62.

The cause of the substation failure is currently unknown.

