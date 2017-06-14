Granderson snaps tie with 300th HR, Mets rally past Cubs 9-4

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Lucas Duda watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run as New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) walks on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Curtis Granderson (3) gestures to fans during a curtain call after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Mets' Curtis Granderson and Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero watch Granderson's 300th career home run, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York. The Mets won 9-4.

By MIKE FITZPATRICKAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped the New York Mets rally past the Chicago Cubs for a 9-4 victory Wednesday night.

Injury replacement Lucas Duda added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon, and T.J. Rivera capped the outburst with an RBI single for his third hit.

With sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto on the bench to begin the game, the resurgent Mets came back from a 4-1 deficit and took two of three from the defending World Series champions despite losing second baseman Neil Walker to a left leg injury.

Granderson received a standing ovation and came out for a curtain call after connecting in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1).

Jerry Blevins (4-0) struck out three of his four batters to earn the win.

