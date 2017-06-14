More Honors For UofL Baseball

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The honors just keep on coming for U of L baseball. Brendan McKay was named Perfect game player of the year...and three other players named All Americans by Perfect game.



Also, three more Cards were drafted today in the Major League Draft. Junior catcher, Colby Fitch went in the 13th round to the Phillies. Senior outfielder, Logan Taylor was selected in the 16th round by the Chicago White Sox, and sophomore pitcher, Riley Thompson will join the Yankees organization. He was picked in the 25th round. Cards third baseman, Drew Ellis heard his name called on day one of the draft, going to the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 44th overall pick, which was a surprise to Ellis, because he thought he was going to be picked later. "I had a deal with the Red Sox at pick 63. and then at pick 41 my adviser called me and said, hey I think the Diamondbacks are going to take you. So, I didn't really have time to get settled in," said Ellis.

Two Kentucky Wildcats heard their names called. Pitcher Justin Lewis will join McKay in the Tampa Bay organization, and Connor Heady will be a Dodger.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

