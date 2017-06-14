PRP Baseball Set For Another State Semifinal Appearance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Pleasure Ridge Park baseball finds itself in a familiar position this weekend. Taking the field at Applebee's Park in Lexington in the Final Four. Head coach, Bill Miller has won five state titles in his 35 plus years at the school. He says his team won't flinch if the going gets tough. "They compete. They think they're going to win, and they're hard nosed. They're tough South End kids," said Miller.

Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

