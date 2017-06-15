Yates on councilman Johnson's sexual assault claims: 'I’m glad to see an apology'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After almost a week of denial, Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has apologized. He has promised action after two women accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace.

"I'm glad to see an apology was made," Metro Council President David Yates said.

Johnson released this letter Wednesday reading in part, "I am so sorry you felt I improperly touched you inappropriately on purpose."

It's in response to Councilwoman Jessica Green's claim that Johnson grabbed her rear end and squeezed it prior to a press conference last week.

"If you read that apology there's still an inability to accept that what occurred was wrong and intentional," Jessica Green said during an interview with 840 WHAS Radio.

Green has accepted the apology and was pleased to learn Johnson will be seeking counseling and not re-election.

However, the incident now has left some metro employees feeling unsafe at work. Right now, there are no guidelines for dealing with reports of sexual harassment.

"I think we need a further look at what we can do in metro government to make people feel better protected," Yates said.

Yates has created a work group to find the deficiencies and improve them. Councilwoman Angela Leet said Yates knew she'd been working on a plan like this since the fall. Leet appeared to be bothered Yates didn't join the effort.

"One that would make sure we incorporate elected officials and all the employees at city hall into sexual harassment policy," Stephen Haag, minority caucus director, said.

Leet's legislative aid reported that Johnson exposed his bare buttocks in a parking lot last year.

He apologized to her as well. However, in a letter a Leet released Wednesday, she said Johnson, "has a deep issue with respecting the rights of women."

Yates said the work group will come back and convene no later than July 31st and will go through the committee process.

Councilwoman Leet's ordinance should be introduced in the next few days.



