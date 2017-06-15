Teen struck by vehicle near Beecher Terrace

The teen had non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen is recovering after being struck late Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a pedestrian was reported struck near Beecher Terrace at S 11th Street and Muhammed Ali Boulevard, MetroSafe said.

The teen was taken to Norton's Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene according to MetroSafe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LMPD.

