Teen struck by vehicle near Beecher Terrace - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Teen struck by vehicle near Beecher Terrace

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The teen had non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News) The teen had non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A teen is recovering after being struck late Wednesday night. 

Shortly after 11 p.m., a pedestrian was reported struck near Beecher Terrace at S 11th Street and Muhammed Ali Boulevard, MetroSafe said. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The teen was taken to Norton's Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The vehicle did not stop at the scene according to MetroSafe. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LMPD. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly