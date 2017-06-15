Crews respond to house fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in the Portland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed that crews were called to a two-story home on Rudd Avenue at 1:17 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. MetroSafe confirmed that crews were able to gain control of the fire in 15 minutes.

All that were inside the building were able to escape, MetroSafe said. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

