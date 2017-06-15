Crews respond to house fire in Portland neighborhood

Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The cause of the fire is unknown.More >>
The cause of the fire is unknown.More >>
Duke representatives said they are working to restore power.More >>
Duke representatives said they are working to restore power.More >>