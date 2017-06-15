Friends and police at loss to find reason for UPS shooting

(Jerry Zakatchenko via AP). This photo provided by Jerry Zakatchenko shows the scene at a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif.

(Amos Gregory via AP). Bodies lie under a yellow tarp as police investigate the scene where a UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

(Kevin Wood via AP). In this photo provided by Kevin Wood, UPS workers wave from the rooftop of a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). UPS workers gather outside a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco.

By PAUL ELIAS and JANIE HARAssociated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Friends and investigators were at a loss Thursday to explain what drove a San Francisco UPS driver to pull out a gun at a work meeting and kill three colleagues who police suspect were targeted.

Jimmy Lam, an 18-year veteran of UPS, appeared to single out the three slain drivers but investigators have yet to determine what set him off on Wednesday, an official in the San Francisco Police Department said.

The person was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The violence ended when the 38-year-old Lam turned the gun on himself and took his own life as workers ran from the packing facility and police closed in.

Friends and colleagues recounted several personal and professional troubles that Lam had been experiencing.

Most recently, he was upset with UPS managers and had filed a grievance in March claiming he was working excessive overtime, said Joseph Cilia, Lam's friend and an official with the union that represents UPS drivers. But none of the men who were shot were managers, Cilia noted, adding that he knew of no disputes between Lam and the victims.

Shaun Vu, a senior UPS driver, said Lam had personal troubles a few years ago that involved a dispute with a girlfriend over visitation rights for their young child. Vu said he encouraged Lam to seek professional help and that Lam took off work for several months.

Lam seemed fine when he returned to work but Vu noticed a few weeks ago that he looked troubled.

"I just saw him passing by and asked how he was doing," Vu said. "He said something like, 'I'm hanging in there.'

"I don't think he had anybody he could talk to and it got worse and worse," Vu said.

Lam had a run-in with the law in 2010, when he was convicted in San Francisco of driving under the influence and sentenced to three years' probation.

Lam was a U.S. citizen who emigrated to the United States as a baby from Thailand, said Sharon Rummery, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services. She declined further comment.

Investigators said it remained a mystery to them why Lam went after co-workers he had known for years. The shooting occurred during a morning planning meeting before drivers set out on delivery routes.

Cilia said witnesses told him that Lam walked up to driver Benson Louie and shot him during the meeting. As his co-workers frantically fled the room, he shot Wayne Chan in the back and then walked up and "finished him," Cilia said, citing witnesses.

Victim Mike Lefiti was fleeing from the building when Lam went to a street and shot him, he said.

"It's senseless. I can't think of anything. Why him? Why them?" Cilia asked.

Lefiti, 46, and Louie, 50, had each worked for UPS for 17 years, according to the company. Chan, 56, had 28 years of service.

UPS employees paid respects to the victims at a memorial erected at the packing facility where the shooting had occurred a day earlier.

People said prayers and signed a poster honoring their three longtime colleagues.

Tributes also poured on social media for Louie, who was considered a legend in nine-man volleyball, a version of a game brought over by Chinese immigrant laborers who played in the streets. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

Mamie Wong said she had known Louie since they were in junior high school.

"He had a big, generous heart," she said. "He'd bend over backward for you. If you needed a place to stay, he would give you a place. If you needed a car to drive, he would give you a car.

"He's left a big hole in our hearts."

UPS spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg said the company has marshaled additional drivers, loaders and management from other facilities to help with the backlog. Grief counselors were also at the facility.

UPS CEO David Abney said the company was investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Isaiah Miggins, a UPS loader on the overnight shift, said it was hard to finish his shift.

"Everybody was down," Miggins said, adding that UPS is like the U.S. Post Office: "We gotta get those packages out."

AP writers Sudhin Thanawala and Jocelyn Gecker contributed to this report.

