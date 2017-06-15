No problem on ship at after threat claim at Charleston port

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) - Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has resumed normal operations after nothing dangerous was found on a ship after a threat was reported.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that officials determined early Thursday there was no danger in four containers on the Maersk Memphis ship.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump told WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that port employees were evacuated Wednesday night and part of the Cooper River was closed.
Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat on a container ship in the port. The Maersk Memphis docked in Charleston about 8:30 p.m.
The Coast Guard says the person who reported the threat is in custody. There were no further details immediately available on the suspect.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
