Pennsylvania family rebuilding after skunk spray ruins home

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania family is slowly rebuilding their life and their home seven months after a skunk sneaked into their home and ruined it.
Latrobe resident Scott Gray tells WPXI-TV (http://bit.ly/2ruLXsL ) the family's plight is worse than if their home was ruined by fire because their insurance won't cover the damage.
Gray says the skunk apparently sneaked into the house through a doggie door then spent three hours inside with the family's dogs, spraying its noxious scent everywhere.
The family threw away toys, furniture and appliances and had to strip the house down to its wood framing to get rid of the odor.
The family has been living in a small apartment down the street while they rebuild. So far, they've spent more than $30,000.
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com
