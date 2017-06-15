NCAA panel to release infractions report on UofL men's basketball team violations at 11 a.m.

Katina Powell and the cover of her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An NCAA panel will release its decision regarding possible additional sanctions against the University of Louisville men's basketball program at 11 a.m. Thursday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

The case involves the sex scandal that rocked the program in 2015. The NCAA says Head Coach Rick Pitino did not properly monitor former Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee, who's accused of working with self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell to provide strippers at sex parties attended by UofL players and recruits.

>> PDF: Read the NCAA's most recent report

>> PDF: Complete timeline of UofL scandal

UofL Interim President Greg Postel, Vice President/Director of Athletics Tom Jurich and Pitino will discuss the decision by the NCAA Committee on Infractions panel during a news conference at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. WAVE 3 News plans to live stream the news conference on WAVE3.com and the WAVE 3 News mobile app.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Pitino, Swofford comment of UofL NCAA investigation

+ NCAA: Pitino may not have been looking for 'red flags'

+ UofL backs Pitino, questions Powell's credibility

This story will be updated.

>> MORE: UofL Sex Scandal

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.