Lions acquire OT Robinson from Rams and sign OT Kouandjio

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have bolstered their offensive line to make up for the potential loss of tackle Taylor Decker.
Detroit acquired offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday morning for a draft pick that was not announced.
The Lions also signed free agent Cyrus Kouandjio, another sign they are bracing for at least starting the season without Decker protecting Matthew Stafford's blind side. Decker is out indefinitely after an offseason injury led to shoulder surgery.
Robinson was Los Angeles' starting left tackle in 14 games last season. The Rams drafted him No. 2 overall in 2014 out of Auburn.
Kouandjio played in 12 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, his third in the NFL.
