The Latest: Matsuyama holes out on 14 for eagle at US Open

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Dustin Johnson hits a drive on the 12th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Fans walk along the 10th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Fans stand near the 10th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

ERIN, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama produced some early magic at Erin Hills, holing out from the fairway on the par-4 15th for the first eagle of the U.S. Open.

It took him to 1-under par after his first six holes - two shots off the lead.

Matsuyama was in the center of the fairway, 103 yards from the cup, when he made his eagle.

Brian Harman made birdies on both the par-3s on the back nine to get to 3 under, and shares the lead with Rickie Fowler.

There's a group of six, including Whee Kim and Talor Gooch, at 2 under.

___

9:20 a.m.

Early on, Erin Hills is giving Jon Rahm fits.

The Spaniard, 10th in the World Golf Ranking and a popular pick at the U.S. Open, is 3-over par through his first five holes and has yet to hit a green in regulation.

He's in a group with Rickie Fowler, who has made three birdies and is in the lead at 3 under.

On the par-5 14th hole, Rahm hit his drive into the knee-deep fescue, punched out and hit his third shot from 220 yards. It hit the green, but spun backward into the first cut of rough, and Rahm made his third bogey of the day.

Talor Gooch, Thomas Aiken and Tommy Fleetwood are all at 2 under early in their rounds - one shot behind Fowler.

___

8:50 a.m.

Dustin Johnson is on the course at Erin Hills to start the defense of his U.S. Open title.

He opened with a tricky par save on the par-4 10th hole, getting up and down from a sliver of tangled rough after he hit his approach past the green.

He is playing with the 2014 and 2015 titlists, Martin Kaymer and Jordan Spieth. Kaymer opened with birdie and Spieth made par.

Johnson is trying to become the first player to go back-to-back at the U.S. Open since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

Rickie Fowler is among a group of five players sharing the early lead at 2 under. Talor Gooch got to 3 under but bogeyed the par-5 seventh to fall back into the tie.

___

7:45 a.m.

Phil Mickelson was a long shot to play in this U.S. Open, and the odds got even longer with a forecast of no chance of rain Thursday.

He notified the USGA a little after 7 a.m. that he was withdrawing. Mickelson was replaced by Roberto Diaz of Mexico.

Lefty already had missed the U.S. Open in 1993 when he lost in playoff at sectional qualifying. He missed the Masters in 1994 while recovering from a broken leg suffered in a skiing accident. And he most recently missed the British Open in 2009 to be with his wife as she was starting treatment for breast cancer.

This also is the first major without Mickelson or Tiger Woods since the 1994 Masters.

Mickelson was out with a broken leg. Woods was in high school.

