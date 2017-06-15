AG: Bevin declares intention to 'at the very least' modify order on state education boards

Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
AG Andy Beshear calls the governor's June 2 executive order "unconstitutional and illegal."More >>
AG Andy Beshear calls the governor's June 2 executive order "unconstitutional and illegal."More >>
The case involves the sex scandal that rocked the program in 2015.More >>
The case involves the sex scandal that rocked the program in 2015.More >>