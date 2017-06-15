AG: Bevin declares intention to 'at the very least' modify order on state education boards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's attorney general says Gov. Matt Bevin has made known his intention to alter an executive order that dissolved and reorganized eight independent education boards.

AG Andy Beshear calls the governor's June 2 executive order "unconstitutional and illegal."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

On June 7, Beshear issued an ultimatum to the governor: either rescind the order within seven days or face legal action.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, June 14, my office received notification from the governor that he intends to, at the very least, alter his executive order by Friday," Beshear said in a written statement on Thursday. "My hope is that the governor has reviewed the Constitution and Kentucky law, and has realized he does not have 'absolute authority' over independent state boards. I will wait until Friday, but I stand ready to defend the Constitution if the governor fails to abide by it."

PREVIOUS STORY: Bevin acted 'illegally' in dissolving state education boards, AG says

Previously, Beshear said the power claimed by the governor to dissolve or reorganize any state board "eviscerates" all checks and balances and would effectively give Bevin control over all decisions of every state board, including the Registry for Election Finance or the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Beshear said the executive order "mirrors conduct taken by the governor against the boards of the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Retirement Systems."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.