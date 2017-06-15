David Armstrong, former Louisville mayor and Jefferson County Judge-Executive, dies at 75

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David L. Armstrong, who was Jefferson County Judge-Executive for ten years before becoming the last Louisville mayor prior to the city-county merger in 2003, died Thursday morning, Andrew Melnykovich with the Kentucky Public Service Commission confirmed.

Melnykovich said Armstrong had been ill for several months. He was 75 years old.

Armstrong served as Jefferson County Judge-Executive from 1989 to 1999 when he was elected the mayor of Louisville. The city was merged with Jefferson County near the end of his term as mayor.

