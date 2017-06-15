Crash involving semi blocking portion of Purchase Pkwy in Marshall Co., KY

Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
Johnson is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
From NCAA A former Louisville director of basketball operations acted unethically when he committed serious violations by arranging striptease dances and sex acts for prospects, student-athletes and others, and did not cooperate with the investigation, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. The head men’s basketball coach violated NCAA head coach responsibility rules when he did not monitor the activities of his former operations director. Penalties prescrib...More >>
From NCAA A former Louisville director of basketball operations acted unethically when he committed serious violations by arranging striptease dances and sex acts for prospects, student-athletes and others, and did not cooperate with the investigation, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. The head men’s basketball coach violated NCAA head coach responsibility rules when he did not monitor the activities of his former operations director. Penalties prescrib...More >>
Armstrong was Jefferson County Judge-Executive for ten years before becoming the last Louisville mayor prior to the city-county merger in 2003.More >>
Armstrong was Jefferson County Judge-Executive for ten years before becoming the last Louisville mayor prior to the city-county merger in 2003.More >>