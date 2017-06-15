Crash involving semi blocking portion of Purchase Pkwy in Marshall Co., KY

According to the KYTC, the Marshall County 911 Dispatch is reporting a semi vs. passenger vehicle crash has the northbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway blocked between the 38 and 39 mile marker in Marshall County, Kentucky.

This is along the Purchase Pkwy Northbound lanes between the Marshall/Graves County line and the US 641-Spur Interchange at Benton.

The suggested detour is via KY 58 between Mayfield and Benton.

The road is estimated to be blocked for about three hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.