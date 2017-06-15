Orlando soccer star Cyle Larin arrested on a DUI charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Orlando City Soccer Club star Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday on a charge of drunken driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Larin, 22, was arrested after driving the wrong way on an Orlando street. Another car just avoided a head-on collision with Larin's Cadillac, troopers said.
Tests showed Larin's blood-alcohol content at 0.179, over twice the legal limit of 0.08, the highway patrol said. He told the trooper he and a female companion had just left a club where he had two or three drinks.
Major League Soccer said Thursday that Larin will undergo an assessment by the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program doctors and that he will be ineligible to play until that assessment is complete and he is cleared by the program doctors and the league has completed its investigation.
"The Club is very disappointed in Cyle Larin's actions that resulted in this charge and does not take this situation lightly," Orlando City Soccer Club said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "We are working with local authorities, Major League Soccer and Cyle to take appropriate action in line with league protocol."
Larin was MLS's rookie of the year in 2015, scoring 17 goals. He had 14 in 2016 and eight so far this season.
Orange County jail records show Larin remained held Thursday morning. The records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.
Larin's team had no immediate comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured after being on the run for nearly a year.More >>
Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs has been captured after being on the run for nearly a year.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the jobMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on RepublicansMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of WashingtonMore >>
A UPS driver said a gunman opened fire as drivers and managers were assembling for a morning meeting in San Francisco and that he saw a co-worker get shotMore >>
A UPS driver said a gunman opened fire as drivers and managers were assembling for a morning meeting in San Francisco and that he saw a co-worker get shotMore >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault caseMore >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault caseMore >>
E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelvesMore >>
E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelvesMore >>
President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump says the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilledMore >>