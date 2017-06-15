NCAA RULING: Pitino suspended, UofL gets probation; 2013 championship up in the air

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.

The program also will suffer a four-year probation, and the Cardinals may be stripped of their 2012-2013 national championship.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions demanded a "vacation of basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 and July 2014." The school has 45 days to release a list of the games that must be forfeited.

Matt Jones, of Kentucky Sports Radio, tweeted that former escort Katina Powell told him that Chane Benehan and Montrezl Harrell, who were on that team, were involved in the sex-for-play scandal as recruits and players.

Powell broke the scandal open in her 2015 tell-all memoir that said she and other prostitutes had been hired by former basketball operations director Andre McGee to strip and have sex with UofL players and recruits.



"Without dispute, the NCAA rules do not allow institutional staff members to arrange for stripteases and sex acts for prospects, enrolled student-athletes, or those who accompany them to campus," the NCAA panel wrote.



For unethical behavior, McGee was slammed with a 10-year, show-cause penalty – which means the punishment for his rules violations will stay in effect for a decade and could be transferred to any NCAA school that hires him.



Pitino was liable because he had hired McGee to live in the men's dorm -- named after Pitino's late brother-in-law Billy Minardi -- and to be on the lookout for potential NCAA rules violations.



He should have known what was going on in the dorm, the panel said.



"By his own admission," the NCAA news release statef, "the head coach and his assistants did not interact with prospects from 10 p.m. until the next morning. The panel noted that the head coach essentially placed a peer of the student-athletes in a position of authority over them and visiting prospects, and assumed that all would behave appropriately in an environment that was, for all practical purposes, a basketball dorm."