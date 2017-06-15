UofL Interim President says NCAA 'has gone too far'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL Interim President Greg Postel said Thursday that the university will appeal what he called "severe" penalties levied by the NCAA following the 2015 sex scandal that rocked the school's high-profile basketball program.

Postel's full statement is below:

Today, we received the ruling from the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Committee on Infractions in the case involving improper activities that took place in Billy Minardi Hall several years ago.

The committee has accepted our self-imposed penalties and levied additional severe penalties that we believe are excessive.

The entire UofL community is saddened by what took place. It never should have happened, and that is why the school acted to severely penalize itself in 2016. Today, however, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions went beyond what we consider to be fair and reasonable. We intend to appeal all aspects of the penalties.

The person responsible for these activities, Andre McGee, long ago left the university, and he has yet to cooperate with investigating officials. We are disappointed that he was not cooperative.

In contrast, UofL did cooperate. We wanted the NCAA Enforcement Staff to uncover what happened. We have been open and transparent throughout this process.

The NCAA knew how seriously the university treated this matter from the beginning. Once we had the facts and recognized what took place, we did the right thing by taking responsibility and imposing severe penalties on ourselves. We believe the penalties imposed today are unfair to the UofL community and our current and former student-athletes, many of whom have already paid a heavy price for actions that did not involve them. This ruling is also unfair to Coach Pitino, who we believe could not have known about the illicit activities.

This has been a very difficult period for UofL. I am confident that what happened here will never happen again. We have changed our recruitment procedures, imposed additional protections in the dorms and the staff has received additional training. It saddens me that these events took place. Nevertheless, the Committee on Infractions has gone too far and taken actions that are unwarranted. We will appeal.

