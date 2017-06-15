Volunteers prepare for 28th annual Ohio River sweep

Volunteers picked up 100,000 pounds of trash from the Ohio River last year. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Ohio river can be such a beautiful sight, but it can also be notorious for trash. Last year volunteers picked up 100,000 pounds of trash from the river, and this year they hope to do the same.

It’s a natural resource so close to home.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

“It provides drinking water, recreation, industrial support and aquatic wildlife,” Lisa Cochran from Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission said.

We depend on the river daily.

“We’re pumping around 145 million gallons of water from the Ohio River,” Kelley Dearing Smith from the Louisville Water company said..

It’s no secret that the river needs a little work. It also needs a good cleaning each year.

“Every year, 40 tons of trash are pulled out from the water, hauled away and disposed of properly,” Brian Bingham from MSD said.

Some cleaners find funky items that plague our water.

“In addition to plastic water bottles, through the years our employees have found tires, a lot of cigarette butts, a wedding dress or two," Smith said. "I’m sure there’s a good story behind that."

After their hard work and long hours in the heat, volunteers are the ones to thank.

“People of Louisville have been, and are, incredible volunteers for this event," Cochran said. "I thank every single one of them."

The sweep will take place this Saturday, June 17th.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.