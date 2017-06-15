Blimp catches fire, crashes at US Open

Determined to avoid the embarrassing rules mess from a year ago, the USGA is shaking up the way it officiates the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Determined to avoid the embarrassing rules mess from a year ago, the USGA is shaking up the way it officiates the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

USGA pledges no repeat of rules gaffe from last US Open

USGA pledges no repeat of rules gaffe from last US Open

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.

The blimp was flying above the tournament, which is being held at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

The blimp crashed into an open field outside the golf course. (Source: Alex Grimm/Twitter)

ERIN, WI (RNN) - A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.

There's been no word on injuries. A person who posted video to Twitter says she saw someone parachuting out. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported one person, presumably the pilot, had been airlifted from the scene to receive medical treatment.

A sales manager for AirSign, the company that operates the blimp, told the Associated Press that only the pilot was on board the craft. Justin Maynard said he believes the pilot is alive but was not sure of his condition.

The company that owns the blimp is AirSign. They posted a picture of the PenFed Credit Union model that was flying over the course on Twitter, along with a request for people to post and share their "blimp sighting pics."

Emergency crews have responded to the site of the crash, which was in an open field outside of the course.

The charred remains of the inflatable aircraft could be seen lying on the ground. A metal frame lying on the burnt ground appeared to be the only remains of the gondola, or passenger compartment.

This is the first year the golf tournament, one of the PGA's four majors, has been held at Erin Hills. It is the 117th U.S. Open.

The four-day tournament started Thursday.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.