Blimp catches fire, crashes at US Open

ERIN, WI (RNN) - A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.

There's been no word on injuries. A person who posted video to Twitter says she saw people parachuting out.

The company that owns the blimp is AirSign. They posted a picture of the PenFed Credit Union model that was flying over the course on Twitter, along with a request for people to post and share their "blimp sighting pics."

Emergency crews have responded to the site of the crash, which was in an open field outside of the course.

The charred remains of the inflatable aircraft could be seen lying on the ground. 

This is the first year the golf tournament, one of the PGA's four majors, has been held at Erin Hills. It is the 117th U.S. Open.

The four-day tournament started Thursday.

