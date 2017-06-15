Buffalo Sabres hire Phil Housley as head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley is returning to Buffalo after being hired by the Sabres to be their next head coach.
Housley was hired on Thursday and takes over for Dan Bylsma, who was fired along with general manager Tim Murray in April.
It's a homecoming for Housley, who was selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 1982 draft and spent his first eight seasons playing for the Sabres.
Housley has spent the past four years as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators. He is credited for overseeing a highly skilled and speedy group of defensemen who helped Nashville make its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history.
His hiring comes four days after the Pittsburgh Penguins defended their championship by beating Nashville in Game 6.
