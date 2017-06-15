Metro Council employees believe Dan Johnson should resign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Councilwoman Jessica Green spoke Thursday about her thoughts on sexual harassment allegations against Councilman Dan Johnson. She said that the Majority Caucus resolution is not enough.

Green recalled an incident at Wyandotte Park on June 7, where she claimed Johnson grabbed her rear end.

Since then, Johnson has issued a public apology letter. But, he will still be working with the Metro Council until his current term comes to an end in January 2019. Green said she does not feel comfortable in the workplace and believes Johnson should resign.

Currently, there is no sexual harassment policy for Metro Council employees. They do not fall under Metro Louisville’s sexual harassment policy through the human resources department.



Erin Hinson claimed she was also sexually harassed by Johnson, and the lack of procedure unwillingly brought her case to the public.

Hinson is a legislative assistant for Angela Leet of District 7. Leet is drafting a resolution to incorporate elected officials, and all employees at city hall, into the sexual harassment policy.

Both Green and Hinson said they did not want to address their reports of sexual harassment publicly, but without appropriate procedure, they weren’t given a choice.



WAVE 3 News reached out to Johnson, who said he never wanted to talk on the matter again and hung up the phone.

