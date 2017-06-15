Boil advisory issued for parts of McLean Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for parts of McLean Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

The North McLean Co. Water District in Livermore has issued a boil advisory

Officials say there is a 6 inch water line break. 

Areas impacted are east of Highway 431 including Hickory Hill subdivision, Highway 136 East, and Buck Creek Church Road

About 300 customers are advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

