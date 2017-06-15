Boil advisory lifted in McLean Co.

The North McLean Co. Water District in Livermore has lifted their boil advisory.

A 6 inch water line break caused the advisory on June 15.

Areas impacted were east of Highway 431 including Hickory Hill subdivision, Highway 136 East, and Buck Creek Church Road

For four days, about 300 customers were told to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

